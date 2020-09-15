3 arrested for burglary attempt at Pittsford home on Saturday

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that three Rochester residents have been arrested and charged in connection to a weekend burglary attempt in Pittsford.

Officials say the Pittsford homeowner was awakened by the sound of glass breaking around 3:40 a.m. Saturday. Authorities say he called 911 to report a strange man in the residence with a flashlight.

Police say once on scene, deputies apprehended two suspects in the garage and discovered two other suspects fleeing the back into the house. One of those suspects, Jalen Morris, was taken into custody after he injured himself jumping through an upstairs window.

The fourth suspect was able to escape through the backyard, officials say, and the investigation into that person’s identity is underway.

Officials say the homeowner was not injured.

The three suspects were remanded to the Monroe County Jail and officials say the suspects had outstanding warrants for other charges. Police say a search of the suspects’ vehicle uncovered stolen property from other burglaries across the region.

Those arrested include: