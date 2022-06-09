ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three men face charges after stealing a car at gunpoint and leading police to an extended pursuit near Polaris Street in Rochester Wednesday.

According to authorities, officers responded to the 100 block of Polaris Street around 5 p.m. for the report of an armed carjacking. Investigators concluded that multiple suspects fled the area in the stolen vehicle. About one hour later, the vehicle was spotted on Chili Avenue in Rochester.

Officials say the suspects fled from officers and led them on a police pursuit throughout the city for several minutes. They eventually crashed into a parked vehicle on Hertel Street and began running on foot. Following multiple foot chases, three males were taken into custody.

The identities of the suspects have yet to be announced.

Police are expected to release additional details on this arrest Thursday.

