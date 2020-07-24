3 arrested after throwing rocks, glass bottles at officers trying to disperse crowd

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people were arrested on Thursday night after a vigil gathering when police attempted to disperse the crowd.

Two adult males and one female were arrested and according to the Rochester Police Department, the charges include inciting a riot, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

According to RPD, officers responded to the area of Jay and Orchard Streets for the report of gunshots fired, a vehicle driving recklessly and large crowds gathering. Many were there to hold a vigil for a shooting that killed 22-year-old Shaqur Nesmith.

“The group was gathered with loud music, open containers of alcohol and strong odors of marijuana use. The area was totally impassable to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Occupied vehicles caught up in the large combative crowd had to be escorted out by officers to ensure their safety,” a release by RPD officials reads.

Responding officers said the group refused to disperse and threw rocks and glass bottles at officers. A couple officers were struck, but no one was injured. RPD said mobile field force tactics and pepper ball deployments were used.

The three arrested are scheduled to appear in Rochester City Court at a later date.

While responding to this area and working to clear the crowds, other RPD officers were attempting to disperse another gathering of “hundreds of people” on the 400 block of North Clinton Avenue.