3 arrested after police chase ended with a crash near Chili Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three individuals were apprehended by Rochester Police following an extensive pursuit that ended when the stolen vehicle crashed into a light pole in the area of Chili Avenue Tuesday.

According to authorities, a stolen vehicle previously used in an attempted robbery at gunpoint earlier this week was spotted by Rochester Police near North Street shortly after 10 p.m.

After the operator refused to stop when officers attempted a traffic stop, police pursued the vehicle through downtown Rochester.

Officials say the occupants attempted to flee after the stolen vehicle lost control, crashing into a fire hydrant and a light pole in the area of Chili Avenue several miles away from where the chase was initiated.

All three were quickly arrested shortly after and await charges from the Rochester Police Department.

The investigation regarding this incident is still ongoing. No other information is available at this time.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.