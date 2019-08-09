3 arrested after Parma police chase also wanted in Pittsford robbery ring

Three Rochester men facing charges after Pittsford and Parma robberies as well as a police chase

PARMA, N.Y. (WROC) — Three Rochester men have been arrested in connection to a string of break-ins at several homes in the Parma and Pittsford areas.

Deyshawn Bice, 22, Jared Sampson, 21, and Terrance Jones, 23, are charged with second degree attempted burglary, petit larceny. Jones faces an additional charge of first degree reckless endangerment.

Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say the three men were arrested on August 5 in connection to vehicle larcenies on Fallwood Terrace in Parma. Deputies responded around 2:30 a.m. that day after an area resident reported several unknown men engaging in suspicious activity.

When deputies arrived on scene the suspects fled and a foot chase ensued. More deputies responded to the area and set up a perimeter. The Rochester Police Department’s K-9 unit also assisted with the search efforts.

The three suspects eventually got into a vehicle and took off, but were stopped at the intersection of Summertime Trail and Fallwood Terrace. Jones received the additional criminal charge for almost striking a deputy while speeding away, according to officials.

Further investigation revealed the same three men were wanted for questioning from home burglaries that occurred in Pittsford on August 2.The suspects were found to have all the following stolen items:

2 rings valued at $8,000 total

8 credit cards

1 MacBook

1 projector

1 TV

All three were arraigned in Pittsford Town Court Thursday.