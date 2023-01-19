ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police arrested three men after shots were fired into a crowd Tuesday on Holworthy Street.

RPD responded to a shots fired call just before 4 p.m. and found several people running from the scene. The investigation determined several shots were fired at a group of people from a vehicle and at least one person in the crowd shot back. No one was hit.

Police have charged 24-year-old Leshawn Batz with criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment and have identified him as having fired from the vehicle.

The alleged driver is 23-year-old Hurley Robinson who was charged with reckless endangerment and is on parole for a 2018 burglary conviction, according to RPD.

25-year-old Christopher Oneal is accused of shooting back at the vehicle and is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, both second and third-degree, due to a 2018 conviction for the same crime. He’s also charged with reckless endangerment.