ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The second teen involved in setting fire to a man on Lyell Avenue back in February 2021 will be sentenced Tuesday afternoon.

Then-14-year-old Adriel Riley Jr. was arrested along with 16-year-old Zayvion Perry for setting fire to 53-year-old Steven Amenhauser, who died from his injuries one month later. The two pleaded not guilty, but Perry later pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Riley, according to authorities, did not take a plea deal and waived his right to a trial by jury. He was found guilty of second-degree murder.

On Monday, Perry appeared in Monroe County Family Court and was sentenced to 25 years in the Monroe County Department of Corrections and five years of probation.

Riley’s sentencing is expected to begin at 2:00 p.m.

