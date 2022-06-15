GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — A second person has been arrested and charged in connection to a body found behind a Geneva hospital.

According to officials from the Geneva Police Department, 24-year-old Lacritia Verstraete of Waterloo was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree manslaughter and concealment of a corpse.

Authorities say Verstraete was found in Canandaigua. Police announced they attempted to locate Verstraete last week after Kiara Scott of Geneva was arrested for the same charges.

Officials say Keith Morlang, 44, of Waterloo, New York, had a medical emergency in the Town of Waterloo early in the morning of June 5. According to authorities, Scott and others told Morlang’s family they would take him to the hospital for treatment.

Instead, they took him to a parking lot, where they removed him from the vehicle and left him, concealing the body so Morlang would not be found, police said.

Verstraete was taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment, police said Wednesday.

According to police, Scott was Morlang’s ex-girlfriend and Verstreate is friends with Scott.

Geneva Police Lt. Matthew Colton told News 8 last week that the women tried to conceal Morlang’s body behind an abandoned shuttle bus behind the hospital.

“That bus has not been in use for quite some time, it’s parked pretty far off the road, about 100 yards,” he said. “They had tried to conceal the body in between the bus and the tree lines.”

Lt. Colton said it’s a situation where Morlang could still be alive – had he got the help he needed.

Police won’t specify what Morlang’s medical emergency was at this point. They said there is an autopsy, but too early in the investigation to release a cause of death.

The family of Keith Morlang set up a GoFundMe page that can be found here.