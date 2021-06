ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester police department responded to a shooting in the Moulson Street area on Monday night.

According to authorities, a 29-year-old male resident was shot in his upper body and was transferred to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the incident may have happened following a dispute, and there is no further danger to the public.

I’m told a man was shot here; early in the investigation, but injuries appeared life threatening per police. https://t.co/cfWbLrDuYH — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) June 29, 2021

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with News 8 as this is a developing story.