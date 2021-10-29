28-year-old faces weapon charges after standoff near N. Clinton Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A city resident was taken to custody and charged with several weapon offenses following an altercation with Rochester Police in the area of North Clinton Avenue Friday.

Investigators received reports of man with gun near North Clinton Avenue around 10 p.m. Upon arrival, officers were able to identify him as the subject of a parole violation.

According to authorities, the suspect fled into a business store once he was approached by officers.

Officials were able to deescalate the situation after establishing a dialogue, and 28-year-old Tyquaan Lewis was eventually taken into custody without incident.

An investigation of the area led to the discovery of one handgun, ammunition and narcotics.

The 28-year-old was charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second and third degree

Prohibited Use of a Weapon

Violation of Parole

Lewis remains on parole for criminal possession of a weapon and attempted assault.

The Rochester Police Department continue to investigate this incident.

Large police presence in the 1200 block of N. Clinton. The focus appears to be the corner store in the distance on Kohlman St and N. Clinton @News_8 pic.twitter.com/gIXnOuWSzr — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) October 29, 2021

