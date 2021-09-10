26-year-old hospitalized following shooting near Kosciusko Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police officials responded to a report of shots fired near the 100 block of Kosciusko Street around 11 p.m. Thursday night where they initially located evidence of gunfire.

According to deputies on scene, despite finding bullet casings in the area they did not originally locate a victim. A few moments later, an AMR ambulance was flagged down in the area of Lake and Glenwood Avenue for a 26-year-old male resident that was later confirmed as the victim involved in the incident.

The male was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to his upper body.

RPD did not make any arrests and continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.