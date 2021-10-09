25-year-old shot while parked in vehicle near Dove St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting near Dove Street where a 25-year-old was shot while parked in her vehicle Saturday.

According to officials, the victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with at least one gunshot wound to her upper body. The injuries she suffered are believed to be non life-threatening.

Police say there appears to no further danger to the public.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday. RPD continues to investigate the area.

