25-year-old killed in shooting near Front Avenue, RPD investigating

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was killed in a shooting on Tuesday night near Front Avenue in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 8:34 p.m. and upon arrival, found 25-year-old Marese Logan suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. Life saving measures were attempted but Logan ultimately died at the scene.

No suspects are in custody at this time. “The motive is unknown but we do not believe this is random act of violence,” officials said in a released.

RPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the crime and asking anyone with information to call 911 or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

