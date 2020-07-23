24-year-old Rochester woman shot, expected to survive

Crime
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 24-year-old Rochester woman is recovering after she was shot on Wednesday night on Flint Street.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the call around 10 p.m. for the report of a female shot. Upon arrival, they found the 24-year-old suffering from at least one gunshot wound to her upper body.

She was transported to the University of Rochester Medical Center for what RPD said was non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody at this time, but anyone with information is asked to call 911.

