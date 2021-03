ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is hospitalized after a stabbing in Rochester.

The Rochester Police Department responded to Lyell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday for the report of a person stabbed.

The 24-year-old man eventually called police from an address on Mount Read Boulevard. Police say he suffered at least one stab wound to the upper body.

His injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.