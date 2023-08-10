ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 24-year-old suspect for invading a woman’s home in Chili in June.

On June 16 just before 8 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Fenton Road in Chili for the report of a robbery. The victim told deputies she saw an unknown man standing in her living room.

According to the victim, the intruder waved a knife at her, and yelled at her stay back. He left through an open window with the victim’s cell phone, according to deputies.

MCSO says first responders attempted to locate the suspect immediately. Deputies say a search of the home was able to provide enough information for investigators to develop a suspect.

Greece police was able to locate Rochester resident Messian J. Neukirk-Lewis on August 9, and turn him over to MCSO deputies.

Neukirk-Lewis is charged with the following:

Burglary in the first degree

Robbery in the first degree

Menacing in the second degree

Neukirk-Lewis was arraigned in Chili Town Court, according to deputies, where he was remanded to Monroe County Jail on $50,000 cash, $100,000 bond, and $150,000 partially secured bond. MCSO says an order of protection was issued for the victim.