21-year-old woman in critical condition after shooting in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester woman is in critical condition after a shooting on Thursday evening.

According to the Rochester Police Officer, officers responded to Rochester General Hospital around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday for a “walk-in” gunshot victim. The 21-year-old woman “suffered from an injury to her upper body,” officials said in a release.

The vehicle that dropped her off at the hospital had left. The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation. According to RPD, the investigation revealed that the incident occurred on Clairmount Street.