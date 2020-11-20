21-year-old woman in critical condition after shooting in Rochester

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester woman is in critical condition after a shooting on Thursday evening.

According to the Rochester Police Officer, officers responded to Rochester General Hospital around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday for a “walk-in” gunshot victim. The 21-year-old woman “suffered from an injury to her upper body,” officials said in a release.

The vehicle that dropped her off at the hospital had left. The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation. According to RPD, the investigation revealed that the incident occurred on Clairmount Street.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss