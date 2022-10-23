ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department said that a male from Greece was shot on Weld Street Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired into a residence on Weld Street. Upon arrival, they did confirm there was evidence of shots fired and that there was damage to the home. Nobody inside the home was injured.

During the investigation, officers were then notified that a 21-year-old male was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital via a privately owned vehicle. He had at least one gunshot wound on his lower body. His injury was deemed non-life-threatening.

Officers said they were able to confirm that he was shot in the 100 block of Weld Street.

Investigators said that, although the incidents are related, the house that was struck was not an intended target. They also said that nobody is in custody and ask anyone with information on the shooting to call 911.