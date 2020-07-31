21-year-old killed in overnight shooting in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was killed in a shooting early Friday morning on Ok Terrace in Rochester.

BREAKING: A man was shot and killed in Rochester’s Northeast side overnight. RPD has identified the victim as Zarh Butler, 21. No arrests but is asking the public for information if they have it. PD was already in the area trying to disperse a big group of people prior. #Roc pic.twitter.com/TjvEBQxx4N — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) July 31, 2020

According to the Rochester Police Department, 21-year-old Zahr Butler was shot just before 1 a.m. RPD said Butler was shot in the upper body and when officers arrived, they attempted live saving efforts, but he died at the scene by AMR.

About 10 minutes prior to the shooting, RPD said officers dispersed a large group hanging out on Clinton Avenue and Mazda Terrance. “Many of the individuals at the scene of the murder were from the same group that was dispersed from Clinton Avenue,” A statement from RPD reads.

No suspects are in custody, but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or email Majorcrimes@cityofrochester.gov.