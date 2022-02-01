21-year-old hospitalized after shooting near Oriole St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 21-year-old man was hospitalized with at least one gunshot wound following a shooting in the area of Oriole Street overnight Tuesday.

Authorities say officers responded to Oriole Street near Glenwood Avenue for the report of a person shot. Upon their arrival, they located a 21-year-old victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital with what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

Police say Glenwood Avenue was closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic but has since reopened. An investigation into this shooting is currently ongoing, there are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

