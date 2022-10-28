ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old man is being treated for gunshot wounds after being shot multiple times inside a Rochester nightclub overnight Friday.

Rochester police were led to the 400 block of Central Avenue for the report of gunshots fired at Allure Nightclub. Once inside, officers located evidence that gunshots had been fired while the nightclub was open for business and received information shortly after about a gunshot victim who had arrived at Rochester General Hospital via a private vehicle.

Authorities say the victim, a 20-year-old male, was shot at least once in the upper body and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials clarified that the shooting occurred inside the nightclub.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

