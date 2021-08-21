20-year-old hospitalized following a shooting near Flint Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers of the Rochester Police Department located a 20-year-old male at the Flint Street area with at least one gunshot wound following a report of a shooting Saturday.

Officials responded to the Flint Street Recreational Center around 5:50 p.m. Upon arrival, they located the victim who suffered from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

According to RPD, the 20-year-old resident was transferred to Strong Memorial and appears to be in stable condition. Officers have not yet determined if the shooting occurred at the Rec Center or on Flint Street.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police are encouraging anyone with more information to call 911.

This is developing story. Stay with News 8 WROC for more updates.