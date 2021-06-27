20-year-old hospitalized after shooting on Genesee Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a shooting on Genesee Street Sunday.

Authorities say the victim was a 20-year-old male, who suffered from at least one gunshot wound to his lower body. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non life-threating injuries.

Police were called to the scene at around 7 p.m. The shooting took place in front of the St. Monica’s Church. There are currently no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Large RPD presence on all sides of St. Monica’s Church (also Emmanuel Church of the Deaf) here on Genesee St. Details as they emerge from @News_8 pic.twitter.com/hUbCqM0s40 — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) June 27, 2021

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with News 8 as this is a developing story.