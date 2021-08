ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a rollover crash on Portland Avenue Monday night.

Officers responded to the area around 10:30 p.m. where they located an SUV on its roof in the middle of the roadway. Police say two people were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Authorities say two other cars were struck, each parked and unoccupied.

No arrests have been made at this time.