2 suspects wanted in Rochester arrested near Syracuse on weapons charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police officials announced Wednesday that two people wanted in the City of Rochester on warrants were arrested near Syracuse on weapons charges.

Officials say a state police investigator and a trooper were patrolling near Carrier Circle in Dewitt around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, as part of an effort to reduce gun violence across New York.

Police say they observed a white pickup truck with Arizona plates parked partially on the roadway.

Authorities say an interview with the occupants of the vehicle revealed two of the three people inside the vehicle were wanted in the City of Rochester on warrants, and none of the three possessed a valid drivers license.

Officials say the occupants of the vehicle said they were in the area to see friends and a consent search of the vehicle revealed a fully loaded 9mm handgun in a bag.

The following individuals were arrested as follows:

Ojahniqu N. Harris, 24 of Rochester, charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (C felony), and criminal possession of a firearm (E felony).

Jahi Layman, 20 of Rochester, charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (C felony), and criminal possession of a firearm (E felony), and criminal impersonation in the second degree (A misdemeanor).

Ricky G. Galvin, 22 of Rochester, charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (C felony), and criminal possession of a firearm (E felony).

All three were transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center for centralized arraignment.