2 shot in Rochester’s 19th Ward, no suspects in custody

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a shooting Saturday that occurred in the 19th Ward on the city’s southwest side.

Police say officers responded to the area of Genesee Street and Magnolia Avenue around 7:30 p.m. where they located two victims — a male and a female, both 18 years old — with gunshot wounds.

Police say both victims were transported by ambulance to an area hospital where they are being treated with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say there are no suspects in custody at this time and urge anyone with any information to call 911.