ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men were shot last night in separate incidents in Rochester, law enforcement officials said. Neither sustained life-threatening injuries.

Pierpont Street

At around 12:40 a.m. RPD officers responded to the area of Driving Park and Pierpont Street for a ShotSpotter activation. ShotSpotter is a law enforcement tool used to detect the sound of gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, officers said they located evidence of gunshots. While they were investigating, an 18-year-old male arrived at Rochester General Hospital by car, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He is currently being treated for his gunshot wound to the upper body, which he sustained in the area of Driving Park and Pierpont Street.

Garson Street

At around 9:45 p.m. RPD officers responded to the 700 block of Garson Avenue, responding to reports that a male was shot.

There, they said they located a “large, uncooperative group,” along with evidence of multiple gunshots fired.

The victim, a 31-year-old, took a car to Rochester General Hospital for treatment of an upper body gunshot wound.

There are currently no suspects in custody for either incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact 911.