2 Rush-Henrietta students arrested for making threats on social media

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced that two juveniles were arrested in connection to two separate threats that occurred at Roth Junior High School earlier this month.

Both juveniles are students at Roth Junior High School, of the Rush-Henrietta Central School District, and both threats were made on social media on September 8.

One of the juveniles is facing felony charges; two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a person under 16 years old. The student was issued an appearance ticket for Family Court to appear at a later date.

The other juvenile is charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree, a misdemeanor, and was also issued an appearance ticket for Family Court to appear at a later date. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Officials say the principal of that school alerted authorities to a post on social media, and the comments left on that post by other students.