BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Rochester women have pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $170,000 in merchandise combined from Ulta Beauty locations across Erie County, the Erie County DA’s office announced Monday.

Kashmonay U. Holley, 24, and Nahzaire N. Murray, 23, admitted to stealing the merchandise between Mar. 7, 2023 and Aug. 24, 2023. Holley admitted to stealing merchandise valued at around $73,397, while Murray admitted to stealing around $93,043. The DA’s office said that they are suspected of committing similar crimes in neighboring counties.

Both were charged with one count of second-degree grand larceny. As part of their punishment, they will pay full restitution to the retailer.

Both face up to 15 years in prison. Murray will be sentenced on Dec. 21, while Holley will be sentenced the next day.