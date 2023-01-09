ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester residents were arrested for allegedly robbing a Geneseo business and then assaulting a clerk, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

The clerk told deputies that three people were stealing beer from the store on Lakeville Road on November 27. The clerk confronted the group and was then physically assaulted. Deputies said the suspects then stole the clerk’s wallet and phone before fleeing.

Investigators identified two of the three individuals as 34-year-old Alyssa Sick and 35-year-old Zachery Coon. They were charged with felony robbery, felony conspiracy, petit larceny, and harassment. Coon had an additional charge of fourth-degree grand larceny.

Deputies said that Sick was released Monday on her own recognizance, however, Coon was held without the possibility of bail due to having three prior felony convictions.

The investigation is ongoing.