ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester residents were charged with the murder of 41-year-old Julius Hagood, officials with the Rochester Police Department announced Friday.

On the evening of March 30, authorities say Hagood was found shot dead in a vehicle behind an abandoned house on Ames Street. Investigators determined he had been shot elsewhere and then moved to the vehicle.

After an intensive investigation by the RPD Major Crimes Unit, 32-year-old Tyrell Doty and 37-year-old Alexis Chung were identified as suspects.

Doty was arrested nine days later in Cheektowaga for an unrelated incident of driving a stolen vehicle, drug possession and giving a false name, according to authorities.

After his release on April 13, police took Doty into custody, indicting him on robbery and firearm offenses in an arrest officials say was directly connected to the Hagood case.

Chung was arrested on June 22 for theft in Erie County and turned over to the US Marshals Task Force on a sealed indictment, or a non-public indictment, authorities say.

The indictment was unsealed two days later, and charged both Chung and Doty with murder in the second degree for the shooting and killing of Hagood.

“Other than saying the suspects and Hagood were known to one another, we will not be providing additional information at this time,” RPD officials wrote in a press release.

Doty is prohibited from possessing a firearm in New York due to six prior criminal convictions, three of which are felonies.

According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, Doty was supposed to be on parole until September 2022 for his most recent felony conviction. Despite multiple arrests for new crimes while on parole, Doty was discharged from supervision.