2 Rochester men arrested after fatal February shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester men were arrested after a fatal shooting that took place in February of this year.

23-year old Isaac Washington and 21-year old Sloan McDowell were arrested on Tuesday and charged with second degree robbery and second degree murder.

According to the Rochester Police Department, 20-year-old Jasun Beckford was shot on South Clinton Avenue in Rochester after he was robbed by outside of a gas station on February 14. Beckford died from his injuries fives days later.

Both men will be arraigned in court on Wednesday.