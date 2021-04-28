2 Rochester men arrested after fatal February shooting

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester men were arrested after a fatal shooting that took place in February of this year.

23-year old Isaac Washington and 21-year old Sloan McDowell were arrested on Tuesday and charged with second degree robbery and second degree murder.

According to the Rochester Police Department, 20-year-old Jasun Beckford was shot on South Clinton Avenue in Rochester after he was robbed by outside of a gas station on February 14. Beckford died from his injuries fives days later.

Both men will be arraigned in court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Lilac Festival and Channel 8, A Rochester Tradition. Click for More.

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss