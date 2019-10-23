2 Rochester man arrested for ‘smash and grab’ at Pittsford jewelry store

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two Rochester men in connection with an April robbery at The Source Fine Jewelers in Pittsford.

Naquan White, 23, and Alphonso Bouie Jr., 25, each face charges of grand larceny, burglary, and criminal mischief.

Officials say on April 27, around 3:30 a.m., White entered the store by smashing a plate glass window with what appeared to be a sledgehammer. Once inside, deputies say he smashed three jewelry cases and began to fill his pockets, and then handed the stolen goods off to Bouie who was waiting outside.

Further investigation revealed the retail value of the stolen jewelry was between $212,000 and $250,000. Damages to the front window and cases were more than $6,000 as well.

White was arraigned in Pittsford Town Court and remanded to the Monroe County Jail on bail of $10,00 cash, $15,000 bond. Bouie was also arraigned in Pittsford Town Court and remanded to the Monroe County Jail on bail of $10,000 cash, $20,000 bond.