2 people hospitalized after shooting on Rohr Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were hospitalized — one with life threatening injuries — after a shooting on Rohr Street on Tuesday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Rohr Street, between Bay Street and Clifford Avenue, just after midnight. Upon arrival, they found two people were shot.

Officers say the call came in just after midnight- shots fired on Rohr St- this is by Portland Ave, between Clifford and Bay st https://t.co/ylEYGDApPc — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) March 9, 2021

The first— a 20-year-old male city resident who had been shot at least once in the upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital via AMR and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The second— a 21-year-old female city resident who had also been shot at least once in the upper body. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital via AMR and treated for life threatening injuries.

Officials say there are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

