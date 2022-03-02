ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two separate residences were struck by gunfire in the area of Sherman Street just after midnight Wednesday.

Officials say a ShotSpotter activation prompted officers to respond to the 200 block of Sherman Street. Upon arrival, they found evidence of gunshots that had been fired in the surrounding area.

Investigators were able to discover two houses, both occupied, had been struck by gunfire.

According to authorities no-one inside the homes were injured or struck by the gunshots.

This incident follows a string of recent crimes that left seven other residences with bullet holes. Last week, a total of two people were hospitalized after being shot inside their homes.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.