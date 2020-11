ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The U.S. Customs and Boarder Patrols have seized almost 200 items from the Rochester airport of entry in October alone.

The items — which amount to almost $2 million worth of contraband — include knock off times, drug paraphernalia and more.

ICYMI: For the month of October, @CBP officers at the Rochester, NY Airport Port of Entry seized approximately 200 counterfeit items worth near $2 million. Learn More: ➡️https://t.co/S270xWpCR9 pic.twitter.com/F7TiSbpv8r — CBP Buffalo (@CBPBuffalo) November 17, 2020

The items were seized when USCBP was targeting multiple shipments of the items.