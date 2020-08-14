Police identify 2 men killed in double shooting on West Main Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men were killed in a shooting near West Main Street late Thursday night.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to a gas station at 567 West Main St. about 11:45 p.m. for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Nazier McFadden, 21 of Rochester was pronounced dead at the scene. Amir Starks, 19 of Rochester, was taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center, but ultimately died from his injuries.

BREAKING NEWS: Rochester Police Department are investigating a double murder that happened on W. Main St. at a gas station. Streets are still blocked off at this hour. The captain tells us many children witnessed the incident. #Rochester #Roc pic.twitter.com/eYqXfL4xQh — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) August 14, 2020

“There’s also several children that were present that unfortunately did witness the incident or present when the incident occurred,” Captain Frank Umbrino said at the scene on Friday morning. “It’s difficult for anybody and seems to be more difficult when there’s children present when this nonsense is taking place.”

Police say it appears both victims were shot while sitting inside of the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, but RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911 or contact the Major Crimes Unit at MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 8 WROC as we will provide information as it becomes available.