2 men hospitalized after stabbing near Goodman, Harvard Streets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been hospitalized after a stabbing near South Goodman and Harvard Streets on Tuesday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a 26-year-old Rochester man and a 26-year-old North Greece man both arrived at Rochester General Hospital around 11 p.m. for stab wounds to the upper body. Both are being treated for non -life threatening injuries.

RPD officials said both men arrived at the hospital by private care and upon investigation, officers learned that the incident occurred in a parking lot in the 300 block of South Goodman Street.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.