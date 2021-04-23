2 men hospitalized after shooting, altercation near Portland Avenue in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester men were hospitalized after both were shot during an “altercation” on the northeast side of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Portland Avenue on Friday around 12:26 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a 31-year-old man and a 32-year-old man “involved in an altercation.”

“Upon stopping to investigate the incident, officers learned both males had been shot at least once in the lower body. Evidence of an altercation involving a firearm was also located at the scene.”

Both men were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation. According to RPD, charges are likely pending for both individuals involved.

“There is no concern for public safety as this appears to be an isolated incident and all traffic within the area has been re-opened. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to please contact 911.”