2 men hospitalized after shooting near Hudson Avenue

Crime

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been hospitalized following a shooting in the City of Rochester on Wednesday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of two gunshot victims. 

The officers learned a shooting took place in the area of Hudson Avenue and Bernard Street around 11:34 p.m.

Both 28 years old were shot at least once in their lower body and listed in stable condition at this time.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.

