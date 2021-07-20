2 men hospitalized after 2 shootings in the City of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men were hospitalized after two different shootings in the City of Rochester in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Sherman Street on the westside of Rochester shortly before 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a 19-year-old Rochester man with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.

RPD on scene for a suspected shooting on Emerson st. near Sherman st. A shattered driver’s window can be observed on a vehicle at the scene. No word on injuries or suspects. #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/6HyNTVy5kv — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) July 20, 2021

He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by AMR for non-life threatening injuries.

Just after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Hudson Avenue and Avenue D for the report of a person shot. “Upon officers arrival they located evidence of a shooting but no victim,” officials wrote in a statement,

A short time later, a 27-year-old Gates man was brought to Rochester General Hospital by private vehicle. According to police, the man had at least one gunshot wound to the upper body and is listed in stable condition.

There is no one in custody for either shootings. The investigation are ongoing.

