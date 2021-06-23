2 men charged with murder from fatal shooting on First Street in March

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been charged with murder after a fatal shooting on First Street in March of this year.

Parolee Robert Daniel Colon, 28, and Probationer Jose Flores-Ortiz, 23, were both charged with second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree.

On March 30 at 1:40 pm officers responded to First Street for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival they located Roger Palermo Jr, 59 suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. He was transported to the University of Rochester Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police say Palermo was not the intended target of the shooting and was hit by a stray bullet.

According to the Rochester Police Department, about a month later, officers responded to Joseph Avenue on April 20 for a resident who was shot in an apparent robbery. The victim was hospitalized with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

In relation to that incident, Colon and Flores-Ortiz were both charged with:

Assault 2nd Degree

Attempted Robbery 1st Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd & 3rd Degrees

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree

Police say the handgun used and recovered was reported stolen out of Glenville, N.Y. Both suspects remained in custody after their arrests for the Joseph Avenue attempt robbery and shooting.

“As a result of the investigation conducted by the Rochester Police Departments Major Crimes Unit, evidence gathered during the course of the investigation into the shooting death of Roger Palermo was presented to a Monroe County Grand Jury.”

Both suspects remain in custody on all the aforementioned charges as well as their Parole and Probation violations.

Flores-Ortiz is on Probation for a prior Criminal Possession of a Weapon conviction. Colon is on Parole for a prior armed home invasion conviction.