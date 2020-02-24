Two men arrested after burglary in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester men were arrested after a burglary at the Kwik Fill at 336 Buffalo Road on Friday night.

44-year-old Miguel Escalante and 46-year-old O’Neal Emerson were charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the fourth degree and possession of burglary tools.

Escalante was also charged with burglary in the third degree for his alleged involvement in three other commercial burglaries, at a Kwik Fill in Charlotte, one in Irondequoit and, Nick Tahou’s.

According to RPD, at 10:46 p.m. on Friday, a Rochester Police Department K-9 officer was patrolling Buffalo Road when an alarm-call was broadcast for glass break at 336 Buffalo Road. Upon arrival, the officer encountered two people in the rear of the business near the broken window with stolen property.

Both ran, but were quickly apprehended by the officer.

Emerson was issues an appearance ticket to be return to the Rochester City Court at a later date. Escalante was taken to Monroe County Jail based on open bench-warrant history.