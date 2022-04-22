WASHINGTON, D.C. (WROC) — Two local men pleaded guilty Friday in connection to charges stemming from the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

James Mault of Brockport and Cody Mattice of Hilton each pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding a federal officer or employee.

As a result of the plea agreement, both men can be sentenced to between 37 and 46 months in prison and will have to pay $2,000 in restitution, but that amount might go up at sentencing.

Mattice and Mault have both pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding certain federal officers or employees, a felony. Sentencing set to take place Friday, July 15 at 1 pm. 6/6 — Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) April 22, 2022

Both men were taken into custody in October of last year.

In court Friday, Mattice admitted to marching on the U.S. Capitol on the day of the riot after coordinating with Mault. He acknowledged that he pulled down a metal segment of a police barricade around 2:30 pm on that day and then sprayed officers guarding a Capitol tunnel with a chemical agent.

Mault admitted to buying pepper spray and a baton in the days leading up to their trip to D.C. In court Friday, Maul acknowledged that he implored officers guarding the Capitol to join the riot.

Mault said he witnessed Mattice spray a chemical spray at officers and then obtained his own can and discharged the spray towards officers. He said he helped another rioter obtain a separate can of chemical spray.

In an unsealed federal criminal complaint, prosecutors said Mault was seen climbing a ledge of the Capitol Building and spraying a chemical agent at law enforcement during the insurrection:

Another federal criminal complaint showed pictures and videos of Mattice at the Capitol on the day of the insurrection, according to prosecutors:

A third local man, Dominic Pezzola of Rochester, remains in federal custody. He was arrested in January 2021. and is accused of smashing a window at the U.S. Capitol, smoking a cigar inside the building, and threatening to kill former Vice President Mike Pence.

