2 Juveniles detained after carjacking led to police chase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two juveniles are detained after a gunpoint robbery of a vehicle in Perinton led to a police chase into the City of Rochester.

Deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to Perinton for the report of a robbery at gunpoint in which the victim’s car was stolen. A short time later, the vehicle, accompanied by two other vehicles was spotted by patrols.

A traffic stop was attempted on I-490 which led to a pursuit. During the pursuit, one of the vehicles broke off and took I-590 south which led to a second, simultaneous pursuit.

Both pursuits led to separate neighborhoods in the City of Rochester where the Rochester Police Department assisted.

The MCSO said two perimeters were established at the separate scenes and K9 tracks were conducted, resulting in two juvenile males being detained.

There were no injuries to anyone involved in these incidents.

