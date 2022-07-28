ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men were arrested and charged after stealing a vehicle at gunpoint and leading police on a chase throughout the city’s west side Thursday morning.

Authorities say officers were led to Saratoga Avenue for the report of a carjacking robbery at gunpoint. They spotted the stolen vehicle around 20 minutes later in the area of Otis Street.

Once responding officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to comply and initiated a pursuit which officials say lasted about eight minutes and remained on the west side of the city.

While driving through Felix Street, the two men onboard the stolen car, jumped out of the vehicle while it was in motion and attempted to flee from officers. Both were eventually caught and taken into custody in the area of Dewey Avenue. Officials say the driverless car struck an unoccupied car.

One of the suspects, a male in his 20s, was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger, a male in his 50s, was not injured in the incident.

An investigation is still underway and both suspects await a series of pending charges.

