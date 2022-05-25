ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men are in custody as a result of an investigation into an officer-involved shooting near Dewey Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the incident occurred in the 600 block of Dewey Avenue just before midnight.

No officers were injured during the shooting. Officials say, however, that the two suspects were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and remain in custody.

Further information on the details of this incident is not immediately available.

Although it’s unclear how the officers were involved in this shooting, the incident follows the attempted murder of a Rochester police officer on the city’s northeast side Thursday.

Interim Rochester Police Chief David Smith at the time said it’s “frustrating and heartbreaking” that an officer was shot at again, not far from a similar situation on Remington Street in April.

According to the RPD, nearly 100% of Rochester’s shooting incidents are happening on 11% of the city’s street segments. A press conference is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Crime Scene

(WROC News 8 / Alec Richardson)

(WROC News 8 / Alec Richardson)

(WROC News 8 / Alec Richardson)

(WROC News 8 / Alec Richardson)

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.