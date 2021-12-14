2 hospitalized with minor injuries after separate shootings in Rochester

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two separate city residents are receiving treatment at Strong Memorial Hospital following separate shootings in Rochester.

According to authorities, one shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday while the second occurred early morning Tuesday around 3 a.m. Both victims were driven to the hospital in private vehicles.

A 30-year-old male along with a 31-year-old male sustained at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. Rochester Police has not been able to confirm the exact locations to where the shootings happened.

No suspects have been arrested in either of the crimes at this time.

An investigation is currently ongoing for both shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Donate Now to the Food For Families Food Drive

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss