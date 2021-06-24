2 hospitalized, including teen, after shooting on Goodman Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting in the area of Goodman Street and Ferndale Crescent late on Wednesday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 11:39 p.m. for the report of gunshots. Shortly after, two people arrived at Rochester General Hospital by private vehicle.

A 20-year-old Rochester man was shot at least once in the upper body and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A 15-year-old Rochester boy was also shot at least once in the upper body. He was transported from RGH to Strong Memorial Hospital where he received treatment for his non-life threatening injuries.

According to their investigation, police say both victims were shot in the area of Goodman Street and Ferndale Crescent.

There are no suspects in custody. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.