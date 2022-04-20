ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were injured, including a 15-year-old, after a double stabbing in the area of Whitney Street later Tuesday night.

According to police, responding officers were led near Lime Street and Whitney Street around 10:40 p.m. for the report of a male stabbed. Once at the location they found a 23-year-old suffering from stab wounds.

Officials learned of a second victim shortly after and located a 15-year-old in the area of Lyell Avenue who had been stabbed at least once in the upper body.

Authorities say both were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

